Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shark surprises Texas man while fishing

A man got an unexpected visitor while fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi. A three-foot long sharp-nose shark surprised the Texas man on his kayak. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on what the man did during the close encounter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.