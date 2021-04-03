Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shaq takes a tumble

A basketball legend took a huge tumble during halftime coverage of a NBA playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver take a look at Shaq's fall from grace.
