Live

Watch CBSN Live

Severe storms move across Central Plains

The Central Plains and the Mississippi Valley are bracing for severe storms. Parts of Northern Colorado have seen a funnel cloud touch down, and portions of Kansas have already seen significant hail and a tornado. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.