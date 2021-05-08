Live

Watch CBSN Live

Service dogs train to help guide blind runners

An estimated 10,000 blind Americans use guide dogs. Now, there is a growing effort to train dogs not just to be guides, but also to be athletes. Don Dahler introduces us to the canines that are helping blind runners keep a foot in the race.
