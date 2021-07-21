Senate Republicans block bipartisan infrastructure vote, but talks continue Senate Republicans defeated a vote to open up debate on the framework for a bipartisan infrastructure bill, citing concerns over how to pay for it. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the bill's future, plus the debate over the debt ceiling, and why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is launching a separate GOP investigation into the Capitol riot.