Sen. Tim Kaine gets ready for prime time

Tim Kaine officially steps into the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. In a "60 Minutes" interview alongside running mate Hillary Clinton, he discussed what he brings to the table to help the ticket win in November.
