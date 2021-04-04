Live

Second arrest in Northeast terror case

A Rhode Island man was arrested for allegedly helping Usaamah Rahim plan a terror attack. Rahmin was under FBI surveillance when he was shot and killed. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the details.
