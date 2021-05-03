Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scientists determine the T-rex couldn't run

A startling new study completely changes what we know about the Tyrannosaurus rex. Researchers found the T-rex could not really run. Its size and weight would have made that nearly impossible. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.