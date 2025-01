Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, calling Russell Vought "dangerous." CBS News' Taurean Small reports.

Schumer calls Trump pick Russell Vought a "dangerous" choice Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, calling Russell Vought "dangerous." CBS News' Taurean Small reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On