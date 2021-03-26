Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
School incorporates coding into every class
Many industry experts say too few students are learning computer code. Beaver Country Day School in Brookline, Mass., is hoping to change that by incorporating coding into every class. Paula Ebben reports.
