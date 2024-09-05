Sandy Hook shooting survivor discusses what teachers face Law enforcement officers in Winder, Georgia, were able to rapidly respond to Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School because of new technology. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says the district had given all teachers special new ID badges armed with panic buttons just one week ago. Abbey Clements, a teacher who co-founded Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence after surviving the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, joins to discuss what educators are up against.