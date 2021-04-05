Live

Sanders on the rise?

Molly Ball of The Atlantic, Mike Allen of Politico, Peter Baker of the New York Times, and Fernando Espuelas of The Hill discuss the 2016 Democrats. As Hillary Clinton wrangles reporters in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders wins authenticity points
