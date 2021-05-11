"I want to feel safe at school," Parkland student says in Trump's listening session Sam Zeif, a student at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, told President Trump he was on the second floor "texting my mom, my dad, three of my brothers that I was never going to see them again." He said his 14-year-old brother was in the same classroom where a teacher was murdered. Zeif said his best friend was killed. Listen to his emotional comments from President Trump's listening session with victims of gun violence.