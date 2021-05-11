Live

Watch CBSN Live

"I want to feel safe at school," Parkland student says in Trump's listening session

Sam Zeif, a student at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, told President Trump he was on the second floor "texting my mom, my dad, three of my brothers that I was never going to see them again." He said his 14-year-old brother was in the same classroom where a teacher was murdered. Zeif said his best friend was killed. Listen to his emotional comments from President Trump's listening session with victims of gun violence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.