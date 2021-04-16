Live

Russian jets buzz U.S. warship

A destroyer operating in waters in the Baltic Sea got a bit of a scare when Russian fighter planes buzzed its deck -- 31 times over two days. The White House is planning to file a diplomatic protest. David Martin has more.
