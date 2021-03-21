Live

Watch CBSN Live

Retired Ohio man finds his calling

In Toledo, Ohio, 87-year-old retired salesman Jim Gagnon likes to call the people he loves on their birthdays - and Jim knows a lot of people, many of whom he's only met once in his life. Steve Hartman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.