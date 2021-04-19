Live

Watch CBSN Live

Report: Apple considers Tidal takeover

Reports say that Apple Music may be considering buying Tidal. Rap mogul Jay Z bought Tidal last year for over $50 million, but the streaming service has struggled. CNET editor Brian Tong joins CBSN to discuss the development.
