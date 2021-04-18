Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering Muhammad Ali

New York Times sports columnist Bill Rhoden and biographer Thomas Hauser discuss the life and times of boxing legend and American icon, Muhammad Ali. Hauser is the author of a new book out today, Muhammad Ali: A Tribute to the Greatest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.