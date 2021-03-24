Live

Remembering Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers always wanted the last word, sometimes profane, often offensive, but always meant to make you laugh. She passed Thursday at the age of 81, after half a century in front of the cameras. Jim Axelrod reports.
