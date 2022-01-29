CBS News App
Winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds
Judge Michelle Childs under consideration for Supreme Court, White House confirms
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Mitt Romney says he tested positive for COVID-19
Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final
At bridge collapse site, Biden calls state of infrastructure "mind-boggling"
Physicists consider real-life "Don't Look Up" scenarios
Alabama officials ask Supreme Court to stop the ordered redraw of their Congressional map
How to spot U.S.-based violent extremists: U.S. officials release 42 indicators
Remembering former firefighter Dennis Smith
As a firefighter on the front lines, Dennis Smith, who died last week at the age of 81, had courage. His talent for writing turned him into a best-selling author of books about the firefighter's world. Michelle Miller details his life.
