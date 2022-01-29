Live

Remembering former firefighter Dennis Smith

As a firefighter on the front lines, Dennis Smith, who died last week at the age of 81, had courage. His talent for writing turned him into a best-selling author of books about the firefighter's world. Michelle Miller details his life.
