Reaction after Chicago shooting video released

Chicago Police released bodycam video of the shooting of Paul O'Neal last week. The 18-year-old O'Neal was unarmed and running away from officers when he was killed. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN with more.
