Live

Watch CBSN Live

Operations slowly resume after hackers shutdown major U.S. pipeline with ransomware attack

Colonial Pipeline says it's slowly bringing its operations back online after a ransomware attack shut down its pipeline that supplies 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. Security experts say ransomware attacks like this pose a growing danger to the country's critical infrastructure. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN discusses how the Biden administration is planning to respond. Read more here.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.