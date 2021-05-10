Operations slowly resume after hackers shutdown major U.S. pipeline with ransomware attack
Colonial Pipeline says it's slowly bringing its operations back online after a ransomware attack shut down its pipeline that supplies 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. Security experts say ransomware attacks like this pose a growing danger to the country's critical infrastructure. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN discusses how the Biden administration is planning to respond. Read more here.