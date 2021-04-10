Live

Provocative new question asked in abortion debate

Mic.com senior correspondent Liz Plank's series "Flip the Script" starts its second season with a new take on the abortion debate: If abortion is murder, are women who get abortions murderers? Plank joins CBSN to discuss.
