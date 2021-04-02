Live

Promising new HIV therapy tested

Researchers from Rockefeller University found that a new antibody therapy for HIV patients reduced the amount of the virus in the blood. Also, a new method to combat drug-resistant bacteria. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
