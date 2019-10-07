Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Trump Tax Returns
Kansas Bar Shooting
Guyger Witness Killed
New Time's Up Leader
NBA China Crisis
Tyler Perry Interview
Record-Setting Python
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Republicans call U.S. withdrawal from Syria "betrayal" of allies
House committees issue new subpoenas in Ukraine probe — live updates
"I was taken": 7-year-old torn from dad at U.S. border
Trump signs trade agreement with Japan — live updates
Trump's attempt to keep tax returns secret in New York rejected
Alex Trebek's cancer may mean ending his time as "Jeopardy!" host
Protesters force acting DHS chief to abandon speech
Slain witness in ex-cop's trial was set to testify against Dallas police
GE freezes pension plan for 20,000 U.S. employees
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Divers pay homage to "The Avengers"
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue