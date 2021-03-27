Live

Probe makes history landing on comet

A decade-long dream came true after the comet probe “Philae” landed on a comet. The probe is not yet fully secure. Charlie D’Agata reports that if it stays on the comet, it will start 64 hours worth of scientific observations.
