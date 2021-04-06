Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pro surfer fights off attacking shark

Mick Fanning is uninjured after a camera caught him being attacked by a shark during competition at the J-Bay Open at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The event was canceled after the incident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.