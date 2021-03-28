Live

Preview: War and hunger

Scott Pelley reports from Jordan’s borders, where the U.N., led by its World Food Programme, has undertaken the task of feeding Syrian refugees. Watch Pelley's full report on on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
