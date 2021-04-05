Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Swiss Leaks

Bill Whitaker investigates the biggest leak in Swiss banking history and examines HSBC's business dealings with a collection of international outlaws. Whitaker's report will air on Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.