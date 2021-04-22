Live

Preview: The King

The king of Jordan expresses frustration over Syrian refugees overwhelming his country, calling the situation "dire." Scott Pelley interviews King Abdullah II on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. PT.
