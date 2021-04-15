Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Health Wagon

Nurse practitioners are providing badly needed health care to the uninsured working poor in Appalachia -- medical mercy for those left out of Obamacare and ineligible for Medicaid. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.