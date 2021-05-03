Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Brothers Rosenberg

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg's sons tell Anderson Cooper how it felt to be the children of the infamous spies, in a story that sheds new light on a central event of the Cold War. Anderson Cooper reports on Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.