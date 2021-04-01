Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Chauvin trial set to resume after emotional testimony
Capitol Police IG report criticizes January 6 planning
At least four dead in Southern California business complex shooting
Why tech experts are skeptical about the Trump social network
Pfizer, BioNTech: Vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19
New GOP-led voting restrictions move forward in Texas
Hong Kong pro-democracy veterans convicted of organizing a march
Unemployment claims rise, showing job losses continue amid pandemic
Nike gets restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes"
Coronavirus Crisis
CDC director warns of "impending doom" amid COVID spike
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high
White House leaves vaccine "passports" to private sector
Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus
N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Preview: Starstruck
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tells Charlie Rose about his fascination with the universe and his own personal journey to become perhaps America's most popular scientist. Watch Rose's report on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On