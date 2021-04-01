Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Starstruck

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tells Charlie Rose about his fascination with the universe and his own personal journey to become perhaps America's most popular scientist. Watch Rose's report on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.