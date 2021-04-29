Live

Preview: Shots Fired

In her first interview, Tulsa police officer charged for killing unarmed black man says race was not a factor and his own actions caused his death . Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
