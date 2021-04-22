Live

Preview: Nate Parker

Anderson Cooper interviews director Nate Parker whose film "The Birth of a Nation" had generated a huge amount of Oscar buzz until an uproar grew over a serious incident in his past. Cooper reports on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
