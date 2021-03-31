Live

Preview: Larry David

Despite his success, Larry David tells Charlie Rose he still couldn't walk up to a woman in a bar. Watch Rose's dynamic and humorous profile of the TV and comedy star on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
