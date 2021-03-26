Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Kristen's Secret

All new: A former middle school athlete kept quiet about years of abuse by a trusted coach. Can she now get the woman to admit to her crimes? Tracy Smith reports in an all-new "48 Hours" Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.