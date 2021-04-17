Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: John Brennan

In a rare interview, the head of the CIA outlines the threat to America posed by ISIS and discusses other security concerns such as cyber and biological terror. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.