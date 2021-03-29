Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Inside the Vatican

Scott Pelley profiles Pope Francis, a pontiff who is surprising the world by spurning tradition; and, Morley Safer goes inside the Vatican Library for a special hour of "60 Minutes Presents: Inside the Vatican" on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.