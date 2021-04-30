Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Deported

Indiana residents lament the deportation of Roberto Beristain, a family man and business owner, who came to the U.S. illegally nearly 20 years ago. Anderson Cooper reports on Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.