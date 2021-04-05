Live

Preview: Dead or Alive

Thousands of errors to the Social Security Administration's Death Master File can result in fraudulent payments -- costing taxpayers billions -- and identity headaches. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, July 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
