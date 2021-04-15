Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Bubba

Sharyn Alfonsi profiles the compelling and controversial golfer Bubba Watson on the eve of his attempt to win a third green jacket at the Masters. Watch Alfonsi's report on Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.