Preview: America's Steeplechase

Charlie Rose goes to horse country to report on the centuries-old tradition of "timber racing," an exhilarating and dangerous sport characterized by steep jumps. Rose reports on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
