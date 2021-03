Preview: "48 Hours" double feature Two all-new mysteries Saturday, Oct. 25 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Up first, kidnapped at knifepoint, a young woman outsmarts her attacker -- and lives to tell her story. Then at 10 p.m. ET/PT: A 15-year-old boy goes to a dance and never returns. Teen killers keep a secret for 40 years – until one of them cracks.