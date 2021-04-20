Live

Pope Francis visits Auschwitz

Pope Francis visited the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, Poland on Friday. He wrote in the memorial's guest book, in Spanish, "Lord, have mercy on your people. Lord, forgive us such cruelty." Seth Doane reports.
