Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hispanic voters' support for GOP is increasing

A new Wall Street Journal poll finds that Republican support is increasing among Hispanic voters. Chuck Rocha, the president of Solidarity Strategies, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.