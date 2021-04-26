Political headline highlights

Sign Up For Newsletters

President Obama held his final news conference while President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks faced tense confirmation hearings. Roll Call columnist Jon Allen joins CBSN to discuss the latest in Washington.

