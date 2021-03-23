Live

Watch CBSN Live

Polaris debuts unique crossover vehicle

Polaris, a company best known for its snowmobiles, is releasing a new type of vehicle. It has three wheels and is a cross between a motorcycle and a sports car. Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of CBS Minnesota has a look.
