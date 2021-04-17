Live

Pilot killed in Hudson River small plane crash

A vintage World War II plane was hoisted out of the Hudson River off Manhattan. The aircraft went down on the New Jersey side of the waterway as it was flying near New York City. The pilot died in the crash. DeMarco Morgan reports.
