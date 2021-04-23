Live

Pilot arrested for suspected drunkenness

An airline pilot accused of being drunk before a flight has been placed on leave. The SkyWest pilot was arrested Wednesday at the Rapid City, South Dakota airport. TSA agents said he smelled of alcohol. Kris Van Cleave reports.
