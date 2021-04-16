Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pickup trucks' crash tests worse than expected

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has crash tested a number of pickup trucks, and the results were surprising. Most of the pickups performed worse than expected. With more, CBS' Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.